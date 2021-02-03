Record heat will be possible across the Hill Country Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
The USDA in Kerrville is the official climate site for Kerrville and the record high temperature for Thursday is 82 degrees set in 2018.
Current forecast models are showing highs in the middle to upper 80’s across portions of the Hill Country and South Central Texas region.
INCREASING CLOUDS, WARMER TONIGHT
Low clouds develop overnight with patchy fog possible.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 50's.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph overnight.
RECORD HIGHS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Morning low clouds, patchy fog and humid conditions start the day off Thursday.
A dry line moves across the area Thursday bringing hot temperatures for February across the area during the afternoon.
High temperatures climb into the middle 80’s.
Winds became west and northwest at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hour.
COLD FRONT THURSDAY NIGHT
The warm temperatures will not continue.
A decent cold front moves in close to sunset Thursday night.
Lows drop into the upper 30’s with north winds averaging 15 to 25 mph through midnight and 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
NOTICEABLY COOLER FRIDAY
Sunshine develops after a few clouds early Friday.
Highs remain in the middle to upper 60’s.
North winds quickly become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
COLD AIR NEXT WEEK?
Models are advertising a sharp drop in temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday of next week delaying the arrival of arctic air this weekend temporarily.
Precipitation chances increase next week and temperatures will drop well below average Wednesday through Saturday of next week.
