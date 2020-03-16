The Kerrville Public Utility Board will temporarily close its lobby starting Tuesday until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"KPUB is well prepared and committed to continue delivering reliable service to our customers," the utility said in a news release. "We will be conducting business as usual through our numerous online, phone and remote service options."
KPUB said customers can pay remotely, including via our SmartHub mobile app, by phone or online at kpub.com. Secure phone payments can made at 1.855.382.9918, and customers can still reach our staff by phone during business hours at KPUB’s main service number at 830.257.3050.
KPUB’s drive-through and night drop will remain open during standard business hours, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and mail payments will still be accepted and processed as normal, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.