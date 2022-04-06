INGRAM — Two city council candidates seemed on the verge of “taking it outside” at a public meeting Tuesday, during a discussion of anonymous letters residents found in their mailboxes.
The first letter characterizes Ingram City Hall as being a place where “nightmarish” things happen and officials engage in nepotism, inappropriate spending, illegal city council meetings, revenge and petty bickering.” The document also claims there are “hostile working conditions filled with screaming, cursing and horrible leadership.”
The second letter, placed together with the first in envelopes, is written in a different style and font. This letter calls on citizens to “vote them out, run them off,” and urges voters to select Bill Warren for mayor and Tommy Eure and John Cantwell for City Council.
Eure, a 62-year-old auto shop owner and member of the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department, took the podium during Tuesday’s Ingram City Council meeting. He was given 3 minutes to comment, as per the council’s policy during the public comment portion of the meeting. Eure said he was not behind the mailer, and Warren did not take credit for it.
“Don’t look at me,” said Alderman Rocky Hawkins during Eure’s 3 minutes.
Eure replied he would look at anyone he liked and offered to take the matter outside. Hawkins appeared to be willing to do so until Ingram Police Chief Carol Twiss stepped between them.
“Rocky, stop, stop,” Twiss said.
To Eure, she then said, “Just say your peace.”
She then held up her hand at Rocky.
“Stop, let him talk, that’s what his 3 minutes are for,” Twiss said.
Eure continued.
“There’s nothing that he (Cantwell) and I can do about the letter, and there’s nothing that he and I can do about some purple signs,” Eure concluded. “They’re sitting on private property. We don’t know who did it, can’t do anything about it. That’s it.”
Eure then pointed at Hawkins.
“You want to speak with me, I’ll be outside,” Eure said.
THE BANNER
Eure’s mention of “purple signs” referred to purple banners placed in multiple locations in the city. The banners read, “remove lies, nepotism, deceit, high rates, illegal meetings and excessive spending.” The banner doesn’t explicitly advocate any particular candidate, but supports a “new mayor and city council.”
Kathy Rider is mayor and running for reelection against Claud Jordan and Bill Warren in the May 7 election. Warren is an alderman. Also running for alderman is David Britton. Two alderman seats are up for election, so the two candidates with the most votes will be declared the winners in the May 7 election.
The banner contains a statement attributing it to a political action committee, Committee for New Council. According to the PAC’s filing paperwork, it was created by Kyle Legg, who is not a candidate.
THE MAILER
The mailer, in envelopes with no return addresses, appears to be illegal, as Texas Election Code 255.001 requires such items to have “disclosure statements” that indicate the source. Violating 255.001 is punishable by “a civil penalty in an amount determined by the commission not to exceed $4,000,” according to the statute. A disclosure statement is required to appear on a piece of political advertising that expressly advocates the election or defeat of an identified candidate or expressly advocates the passage or defeat of a measure, according to the Texas Ethics Commission.
After the council meeting, citizens speculated about who might be behind the mailer. Some, such as Hunt resident Tamara Carson, said it could be from someone opposed to the current city leadership or be a false flag action perpetrated by someone else who wants to make the opposition look bad.
During the meeting, Carson took the podium and called the letters “slander against the city and city officials” and said whoever is responsible “should be ashamed of themselves.”
“I’m shocked at this behavior,” Carson said and likened it to political attacks against then-President Donald Trump.
Carson described Twiss — who the letter also attacks — and Rider as “two of the strongest constitutionalists in town,” whose only agenda is to fix problems created by previous city officials.
The first letter speaks of “the entire city staff” having left due to hostile working conditions.
“The ladies who used to take care of you are gone and inexperience (sic) people took their place,” the first letter reads.
The city of Ingram, in late 2021, filled vacancies left by the sudden resignations of Stephanie Breckenridge, who served as city secretary; April Sublett, who was municipal court clerk; and Sheila Sanders, who was a finance clerk. They resigned Oct. 21, 2021, and didn’t come into work the next day, the city confirmed in October. The former employees released a statement stating their departures were the result of a hostile work environment.
“They valued their jobs and their customers but could not continue to work under the hostile work conditions created by the current administration,” reads a letter delivered to The Kerrville Daily Times along with copies of the former employees’ resignation letters.
Rider confirmed the employees left after a supervisor was appointed to oversee their work at City Hall. Twiss was this supervisor.
Last October, Rider said the city offered the three former employees advanced staff training with the incentive of paid bonuses and certifications, but rather than accept those new conditions, the three women chose to resign the next day.
On Tuesday, Rider said she didn’t know who was behind the letters.
“I don’t want to speculate,” Rider said.
Twiss took the podium during Tuesday’s meeting and said she received a copy of the letters.
“There's some allegations of illegal activity,” Twiss said. “Not one person has come to the Ingram Police Department and filed a complaint against anybody for any of these illegal actions, so to say that no one’s doing anything about it is a bald-faced lie. If somebody had a complaint, they know where my door is, so they can come and file it.”
