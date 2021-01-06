A low pressure system moving across North Texas will track eastward overnight tonight.
High pressure keeps the weather pattern dry Thursday and Friday.
A weak disturbance and cold front will drop across the area Thursday night and will only serve as a reinforcement of cooler air late this week.
COLDER TONIGHT
Fair skies continue with colder overnight lows in the lower to middle 30's. Northwest winds remain gusty at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
No additional precipitation is in the forecast at this time.
SUNNY AND COOL THURSDAY
Sunshine is expected Thursday.
It remains dry and cool with highs in the lower 60's.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
FREEZE THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear skies continue with a widespread freeze expected Thursday night.
Lows range from 25 to 30 degrees across most of the Hill Country.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph.
A FEW DEGREES COLDER FRIDAY
Mostly sunny skies return Friday with highs holding in the upper 50's thanks to a weak cold front.
Northeast winds average 5 to 15 mph behind our next frontal system.
WINTRY MIX THIS WEEKEND??
Models are still hinting at the risk for a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday as colder air and a low pressure system track across Texas.
Highs Sunday may hold in the 40's with temperatures remaining the forecast challenge during this time.
More to come in future updates.
