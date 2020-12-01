Stella Hendricks was fouled as she scored the first points of the night for the Tivy Lady Antlers.
She completed the possession by hitting a free throw to give Tivy a 3-0 lead and they never looked back.
Tivy never trailed as they throttled Alamo Heights 61-14 at home Tuesday night.
Perhaps it was revenge for the loss to Alamo Heights in football Friday night.
Tivy stifled Alamo Heights with ferocious defense which led to offensive points as Tivy built a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.
Tivy went on a 28-0 run in the first half to go on top 40-6 at halftime.
Alamo Heights only recorded two free throws in the second quarter.
Ashlynn Way scored nine points in the second quarter to pace the Lady Antlers offensively.
Riley Dill scored back to back buckets in the third quarter to lead Tivy to a 51-7 lead after three.
Jaida Davis nailed a three point shot in the final quarter as Tivy went on to crush Alamo Heights 61-14.
Tivy Coach Christy Dill said that defense helped them win the game.
Dill said, "Great effort on defense leads to great offense."
Dill said her girls did a great job setting traps and she believes her team is maturing quickly.
Dill was pleased to have Ashlynn Way in the game after missing earlier in the season.
"It's great to have her back," Dill said after the game.
Tivy will face San Antonio Veteran's Memorial Friday night at Antler Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.