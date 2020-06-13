In this second week of June, new infections in Texas have risen about 71% over the past two weeks.
That percentage is almost certainly an undercount, as it probably doesn’t count new infections in prisons, detention facilities, or meatpacking plants. Why not?
The Texas Attorney General has instructed counties to stop counting cases in those institutions. The AG won’t talk about its strategizing, however, since he maintains that’d be a breach of “attorney-client privilege.” Which, of course, is a misrepresentation of the law. (Ever hear of “AG Opinions?” They’re published.) And, even if it were true, that privilege is waived every time a county judge speaks publicly about it.
In general, I like second-graders. They’re an honest bunch. If they want to leave time-out early, they say, candidly, “I’m tired of this;” and they walk out. But I don’t trust them to
be in charge of public health. Or my own health.
By the fifth grade, most children have picked up enough guile to offer some pretext. “You can’t look at just one number before opening up the economy.” “Statistics from the National Chamber of Commerce show it’s essential to the state’s economy and the local tax base to open all business enterprises.” “The stock market will suffer if we don’t reopen.”
For the past several weeks, I’ve appreciated very much H-E-B requiring their employees to wear masks, for making an expensive and labor-intensive effort to keep store surfaces disinfected, and suggesting that customers also wear masks.
So I’m disappointed — what with the 71% increase in new cases statewide — that H-E-B is relaxing some of those practices.
Lowe’s, by contrast, never adopted them — or never enforced them. No doubt someone there had good intentions: The Kerrville store did “invest” in a few dozen new signs about social distancing, which were piled up in a corner of the garden department last time I
looked.
No doubt there are hundreds of each kind of retail behavior, and everything in between. But I haven’t been getting out much.
I’m no conspiracy theorist, but I do have some sympathy for those older Texans who have concluded “the guvmint’s tryin’ to kill us.” What is clear — and non-conspiratorial — is that “The State” has decided money is more important than people. Clearly, in some circles, it is.
Therold Farmer, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.