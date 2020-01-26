The way George Eychner sees it Kerrville is never going to top some of the Christmas light shows in the Hill Country — specifically Johnson City — but we can certainly do better.
While Kerrville isn’t devoid of Christmas spirit there seems to a general consensus that we can do a little bit better, and Eychner is heading a committee to explore how much better Kerrville can do.
“I think we want to have more fun with it, not necessarily compete,” said Eychner, the husband of Kerrville City Councilwoman Judy Eychner. “For example, I don’t think we can ever compete with Johnson City. That’s just too much. The natural things we’ve got like Tranquility Island, I think we can make spectacular places for people to come and enjoy.”
For nearly a decade, Eychner said he’s been helping with the labor-intensive efforts to decorate the Kerr County Courthouse, which has been pretty much been the main place for public Christmas lights in Kerrville.
The city has led an effort to decorate Tranquility Island with lights but there’s been some internal debate about the best course of action with that effort, and how to overcome the issues on the island like a lack of electrical power.
Eychner hosted a meeting last week at the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau with several key community stakeholders, including the city of Kerrville, the county of Kerr and KPUB, which helps hang decorations around Kerrville now.
“I don’t think we want to compete with other cities, but we were almost to the point where we had a void,’’ said Charlie McIlvain, the executive director of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People would come into the visitors center during the holidays and say ‘well, I just passed through Johnson City and I was in Fredericksburg and I saw the Christmas lights there and there’s just not much here.”
The goal of the committee was to start a board that could help facilitate the effort and raise funds to acquire new lights that could go on street poles along Sidney Baker. At a minimum hanging, pole-mounted decorations could cost about $400 per light and range upward toward $1,000 depending on the fixtures.
“This is an opportunity to step up our game somewhat and just improve what we do have,” McIlvain said.
As far as Tranquility Island, there seemed to be consensus in the room that leveraging the Guadalupe River Trail was important, but getting power out to the island was tricky. In fact, this year’s effort of tree-wrapped lights featured electrical cords snaking across the river bridge to Butts-Holdsworth Library and from and from a generator on site.
“In time we plan to do the entire island, maybe some of (Louise Hays Park),” said Courtney LaQuey, who helped oversee the lighting on Tranquility Island for the city’s parks and recreation department.
LaQuey said there was plenty of discussion about the lighting on the Island and should the trees be wrapped or lit with LED uplights that can be used year-round.
With Christmas just a month past, Eychner said it’s never too early to start the planning process, especially when it comes to how to fund the initiative.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a website and all of the social media and we need a couple of sponsors to give us some seed money,” said Eychner, adding he hopes to role out the committee by the end of May. “We’ve got about $2,700 to start with, we’re not broke.”
