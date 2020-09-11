A 26-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed for the third time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of dealing a felony-level drug, possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving without a valid license, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
The woman was arrested after a KPD officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Antler Drive at 10:12 p.m. Sept. 5, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and detained the driver, Dallas Briann Lopez, who was found to have a suspended license, Lamb said.
“Lopez was found to be in possession of marijuana, and a search of her car revealed additional marijuana, marijuana packaging and other paraphernalia, and a large amount of THC concentrate,” Lamb said.
Lopez was jailed and released Sept. 6 after posting bonds totaling $42,100, according to jail records. Along with the misdemeanors, she’s accused of dealing 4-400 grams of THC, which is a second degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lopez was convicted of driving while intoxicated on Oct. 3, 2017, according to court records.
