If you are looking for widespread rainfall across the Hill Country, it does not appear likely over the next seven days.
Occasional light showers are possible during the next week, but totals are not looking impressive at the moment.
GUSTY WINDS, MOSTLY DRY FRIDAY
A Pacific cold front brings gusty north winds and drier air across the area during the day.
Friday will be a "No Burn Day" across the Hill Country due to gusty winds, low humidity values and the ongoing drought situation across the area.
High temperatures top out in the middle to upper 70's across most of the Hill Country.
North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible.
A few showers are possible to our north and east, but measurable rainfall is not likely.
COLDER OVERNIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday night with lows dropping into the lower and middle 40's by daybreak Saturday.
A few sprinkles are possible with a passing disturbance to our north, but measurable rainfall appears unlikely.
COOLER SATURDAY
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday.
It should be cooler with another surge of cooler air expected during the morning hours.
Highs remain in the lower to middle 60's.
North-northeast winds average 10 to 20 mph.
CHILLY SATURDAY NIGHT
Under partly cloudy skies, low temperatures end up in the upper 30's to lower 40's.
Winds become east at less than 10 mph.
ISOLATED SHOWERS SOUTHERN AREAS SUNDAY
Partly cloudy skies return Sunday with a slim chance of rain towards San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
High temperatures end up in the middle 60's.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOL SUNDAY NIGHT
Skies become mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few sprinkles or light showers possible, mainly south of Kerrville.
Lows drop to near 45 degrees.
