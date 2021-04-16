The game began with fireworks for the Center Point Pirates, building a quick 1-0 lead after Clay Vincent drilled a home run to right field.
Despite the early lead, Center Point could not hang on.
Junction tallied seven runs in the final two innings, defeating the Pirates, 10-4, Friday afternoon.
Vincent’s home run at the leadoff position ignited the home crowd immediately.
Nick Zuercher walked to first base shortly after the homer. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Joseph Fuentes.
Zuercher would steal third base, followed by a score on a passed ball, on the very next play.
Center Point built a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Good defense kept Junction off the scoreboard for the first three innings of play.
The Eagles mounted a comeback in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs and building a 3-2 lead, heading into the bottom of the fourth.
A scoreless fifth inning was followed by multiple Pirate errors, leading to four more runs for the Eagles, in the top of the sixth. The Pirates trailed, 8-2, heading into the bottom of the inning.
Derrick Dominguez hit a single to center field, scoring Vincent and Zuercher.
The Pirates were in position to battle back, now trailing 8-4. Junction scored two runs in the top of the seventh, extending their lead to 10-4.
Vincent would give the Pirates one last chance, hitting a single to third base, but Logan Burley popped out to left field, ending the game.
Junction outhit Center Point, 11-3. Center Point committed four errors during the game.
On a positive note, Dominguez was credited with two RBIs, and Vincent’s home run gave him an RBI. Hector Cervantes and Zuercher had two stolen bases for the Pirates.
The pitching trio of Zuercher, Vincent and Dominguez struck out eight batters Friday.
