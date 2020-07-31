The fourth member of a motorcycle club that was hit by a suspected by a drunken driver on July 18 has died from complications of the crash in a local hospital.
The Chicago Tribune reported that retired Niles City, Illinois police Sgt. Joseph Lazo died Thursday of injuries from a motorcycle crash in Texas, increasing the level of grief for the Niles Police Department, which had previously lost two members in the July 18 crash.
Lazo, 39, of Morton Grove, died July 30 while hospitalized for leg injuries he sustained in the July 18 crash that also claimed the lives of a Niles community service officer and a retired member of the force, the Niles Police Department said.
“To say that our entire department is grieving is an understatement,” Niles police said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “This week we buried two of our own: retired detective Joseph Paglia and community service officer Michael White. Now, we must prepare for a third.”
The Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club was on a ride from Kerrville to Medina, and then eventually to Bandera, when the crash happened just after noon. Another man, Jerry Wayne Harbour, of Houston, also was killed in the crash.
