Recently in this paper, there was an article about a local man being honored for his contributions to auto sports as a safety inspector. He said when racers objected to all the safety protocols, he told them, “It protects you and it protects the other guy you’re racing.”
This reminded me of why we wear masks in this pandemic, which is getting scarier — masks protect us, and they protect others.
But recently in restaurants, I see wait staff wearing their masks under their noses which means they are neither protecting themselves nor others. In one restaurant, the cook that you could see through the window was cooking and barking orders with the mask under her chin.
I was really surprised at the number of people at the grocery store the last time I went who did not have masks on. One guy was walking along defiantly “wearing” his mask hanging off his ear.
Since this pandemic, I have heard people say they don’t wear masks because:
• They believe they don’t work.
• They don’t look good in a mask.
• Masks are part of a larger conspiracy to restrict liberty.
• Wearing masks are disloyal to the president.
• Masks are only worn by Democrats.
• Masks are uncomfortable.
• Mask are hard to work in.
• Some believe they are invulnerable — that they can’t catch COVID because they are in good shape or God will protect them.
Wear masks! They save lives — ours and others! And support restaurants and other businesses that require masks.
Mayor Bill Blackburn, Kerrville
