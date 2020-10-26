Our cold front has arrived and it will remain chilly with scattered rain showers for the remainder of the day today.
Louis Schreiner Airport reached 76 degrees at 11:15 a.m. Monday, and then the thermometer took a major dip with readings in the 50's and even a few 40's by 12:30 p.m.
It was 51 degrees at the airport one hour later at 12:15 p.m.
Clouds likely remain with us through at least early Wednesday afternoon with little or no sunshine in the forecast until then.
As mentioned earlier, it has turned drastically colder and temperatures likely fall into the 40's as we head through the afternoon hours.
Gusty north winds continue at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible through sunset.
Wind chills likely drop into the 30's for the rest of the day, so bundle up if outdoors.
COLD SHOWERS TONIGHT
Clouds continue Monday night with areas of light rain and drizzle in the forecast.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 30's most areas.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph through the overnight hours producing wind chills that could be in the 20's.
Models suggest we could still pick up additional rainfall totals of 0.10" to 0.25" overnight.
NO WARMTH TUESDAY
The clouds continue Tuesday with showers possible throughout the day.
I expect highs to struggle to reach 40 to 45 degrees for a high temperature.
COOL, BUT WARMER BY THURSDAY
We should warm into the 50's again Wednesday before sunshine takes us into the 60's Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.