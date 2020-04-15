A column written by local writer Verna Benham, who has anchored The Kerrville Daily Times’ Wednesday opinion pages, has drawn the ire of several readers, who said the column was racist toward Hispanics.
After discussing the issue with Benham, we believe there was no intentionality in the column, but the passage should have been caught by myself and edited, or deleted, before it went on the page. While Benham’s intent was not to offend, the way the column was written about Hispanic families caused hurt and has rightfully drawn criticism.
We’ve received several letters and calls about the column, some questioning us, asking if we shared racist feelings about the Hispanic community. I can assure you that is not the case. Publisher Carlina Villalpando and myself are both of Hispanic descent.
Sometimes in the writing and editing process, what we intend doesn’t always come across on the page. In turn, sometimes the editing process is a little frenzied, especially during these days.
But that’s no excuse. We need to do better.
Doing our jobs well requires close editing, not just for grammatical errors and typos, but with empathy for the impact ours and others’ words have on others, especially those whose experiences are unique from our own. We strive not only for an accurate depiction of people and events, but also to promote inclusivity and understanding.
In a response to the criticism, Benham wrote the following:
“My intent was to show concern for all families deprived of the park when needing to enjoy some fresh air. The last thing I wanted to do was hurt you.”
During her years in the State Department, Benham and her family were stationed in South America, including for a decade in Argentina. She has expressed a deep appreciation for Hispanic culture.
“During our 10 years in Argentina, our children were born, and they grew up with two loving mothers, one in English, one in Spanish,” Benham wrote of her experiences, which included a beloved family employee. “The goodbyes were painful. Because I speak Spanish, I’m still in contact with Hispanic culture and enjoy that.”
However, that doesn’t excuse the wording in the column, and we reject the suggestion posited in Benham’s words.
At the same time, we’re particularly sensitive to readers who were upset by Benham’s column. Michelle Yanez, a teacher at Tivy High School, wrote to us to say how much it hurt to read Benham’s words.
“I had a physical, gut wrenching reaction to the sentence regarding Hispanics,” Yanez wrote. “How sad I was that this piece was written by someone who is from Kerrville and is given the platform to appear in the Kerrville Daily Times weekly.”
During a live video stream on Wednesday morning, I addressed the issue, but Yanez said it didn’t go far enough — considering that about 30% of Kerrville’s population is Hispanic.
She’s right. Words can hurt, and often words alone are not enough to make amends.
True reconciliation requires action.
What we can say, along with promise, is that we will always endeavor to do a better job when it comes to fairly covering all members of our community, and we will listen and admit when we are wrong. We should always be careful to limit potential harm when it arises — even if it is not intentional.
For the hurt this caused, we are sorry.
