Texas set a new one-day record for coronavirus infection with 10,865 testing positive on Tuesday. It was the first time since July that more than 10,000 had tested positive.
Peterson Health said there were 12 people that tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, while the census of those hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center fell to 12 people. No one is currently in the intensive care unity, according to Pam Burton, Peterson's infection control nurse.
Peterson tested a record 227 people from Monday through Tuesday. Since Nov. 1, Peterson has tested 952 people who suspected they might have COVID-19 symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus.
However, this marks another uptick in cases here in Kerrville and there have been 30 positive tests in the last two days. The number is probably far higher because the only publicly available data is from Peterson.
Peterson has had 10 people or more hospitalized since Nov. 2 — its highest census since the pandemic began. How many of those are coming from local nursing homes is unclear, because Burton said it would violate federal privacy laws to disclose that information.
However, Burton said the hospital is well positioned to continue to handle a surge in cases. While Peterson won't disclose the number of people who have been hospitalized, a study of Peterson's reporting suggests that a minimum of eight people have been hospitalized since Nov. 1. At least 21 people have been hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center since Oct. 21, according to the data.
Across Texas more than 6,000 people were hospitalized — the most since July. The good news is that it's still lower than the peak of more than 10,000 people hospitalized, but 9% of all hospitalizations across the state are related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.