The Kerrville city council approved moving the city's election from May 2 to the general election date on Nov. 3 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The election impacts the race for mayor and for two city council races. The incumbents — Mayor Bill Blackburn and councilwomen Delayne Sigerman and Judy Eychner — along with challengers — mayoral candidate David Barker and council challengers Roman Garcia and Brenda Hughes — all said they were supportive of the measure.
The vote, during a special meeting on Friday morning, was unanimous. The decision aligns with other cities across the state, including Ingram, which decided Thursday to move its election to Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.