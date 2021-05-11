***UPDATE 5:20 P.M. TUESDAY ***
A Severe thunderstorm watch has been posted until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Medina, Bandera, Leakey, Rocksprings and San Antonio area. Storms could produce very large hail and wind gusts to 70 mph or higher. Isolated tornadoes are possible across the watch area.
------------------------------------------------
There is a risk for severe thunderstorms across the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.
The main hazards include large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.
Some of the storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. A low tornado risk exists for areas southwest of Kerrville during the afternoon and evening hours.
Remain weather alert Tuesday as a stationary frontal boundary combines with several disturbances to create severe weather possibilities across the Hill Country region.
High temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s across the area.
