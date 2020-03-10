Several weeks ago, coach Shannon Coronado challenged her Tivy soccer girls to change their perspectives on the season.
She noticed her players, especially her seniors, were obsessing over whether or not they were going to make the playoffs, putting too much pressure on themselves to finish in the top four of the District 26-5A standings. It was affecting how they played on the pitch. They entered the midway point of loop contention with a 3-4-1 record and No. 5 in the standings.
“They were too focused on trying to make playoffs instead of, ‘What can we do to win in this game?” Coronado said. “We started playing only defensive and had too many players in the back just so we wouldn’t get scored on. We can’t do that. We had to go on the offensive.”
Ironically, when the Lady Antlers stopped constantly stressing about the postseason, they began playing their best soccer, winning five straight games. Veterans Memorial, however, snapped Tivy’s win streak on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory at Antler Stadium.
Still, the Lady Antlers (8-5-1 District 26-5A) are in a strong position to make the postseason. They are No. 5 in the standings, but can make the playoffs with a win against either Boerne Champion or Harlandale in their final two games.
“(Beating) Champion, of course, will be challenging, but Harlandale is in third place,” Coronado said. “We just did well against the second place team (Veterans Memorial) and we just beat the fourth-place team (Wagner, 1-0, on Friday), so we feel like our chances are pretty good.”
The Lady Antlers certainly pushed the Patriots on Tuesday. They began the game out of position, allowing Veterans Memorial to score an uncontested goal in the second minute. The Patriots’ second goal with 10 minutes to go until halftime was more a fluke, as it deflected off a Tivy defender, caromed off the the crossbar and bounced into the back of the net.
At halftime, Coronado reminded the Lady Antlers that they also had opportunities to score in the first half. They just had to remain patient and keep attacking in the second half.
In 47th minute, sophomore Mackenzie Caraway did just that, fighting off three defenders to launch the ball past the goalkeeper.
The Lady Antlers continued to press in the attacking third in the final 33 minutes; they just couldn’t produce the equalizer.
“They fought hard to end for sure,” Coronado said. ‘They are going to be super disappointed because their hard work didn’t pay off.”
