A 40-year-old Kerrville man accused of lying to police about crashing a vehicle into a fence in February was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Oct 2.
It was Jeffrey Levy Wilson’s seventh arrest in Kerr County, according to jail records. The sheriff’s deputy who arrested Wilson recommended he be charged with a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, due to the fact that Wilson has at least two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions.
In the earlier incident, Wilson is accused in a misdemeanor criminal complaint of driving recklessly and crashing a vehicle into a fence on Feb. 24, and refusing to notify the owner of the property of the damage, which cost at least $200 to repair. He also is accused in another complaint of falsely telling the peace officer investigating the crash that his vehicle had been stolen.
Wilson was in the county jail on Oct. 2 and his bond hadn’t been set.
Wilson’s second DWI conviction was in 2010, when he was put on two years probation and fined $1,000, according to county records.
