A Kerrville woman was arrested for the 21st time on Monday, this time on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated.
Valerie Sanchez, born in 1982, was jailed by a state trooper who accused her of DWI and driving without a valid license. The trooper recommended she be charged with felony DWI, rather than the usual misdemeanor-level offense, due to her previous DWI convictions. In Texas, anyone who already has at least two DWI convictions faces a felony charge if accused of another DWI.
Felony DWI is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
In Kerr County, Sanchez has paid fines and/or served probation for failing to restrain a dog or cat in 2018, class C misdemeanor assault in 2017, class A misdemeanor DWI in 2013, and class B misdemeanor DWI in 2007.
Sanchez has been in and out of the county jail since 2000, according to jail records. She's been accused of public intoxication four times, and other arrests involved alleged traffic violations and assault, in addition to charges previously stated.
Sanchez was released today on bonds totaling $5,500.
