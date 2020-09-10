A Center Point woman is in the county jail for the 31st time, having been accused by a grand jury of stealing a firearm, bail jumping/failure to appear in court, violating bond on a meth charge, and illegally possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction.
Due to the warrants issued after these grand jury indictments, a KPD officer arrested Patricia Rene Schrader on Sept. 9 and she remains in jail on bonds totaling $100,000, according to jail records.
Schrader, 41, has been in and out of jail and prison for crimes in Kerr County as early as 2000. She was ordered as recently as November 2019 to accept treatment from the local taxpayer-funded mental health authority, but the outcome of that treatment or her diagnosis wasn’t immediately available.
Schrader’s recent legal troubles began last November, when a Kerrville police officer was dispatched to a home on Francisco Lemos Street to take a report of a felony theft. There, Schrader told the officer a male housemate had stolen two rings from her. The man denied this and, in turn, accused her of stealing “some pearls and a ruby,” according to the police affidavit.
“It should be noted that through prior law enforcement encounters, I know Patricia to be involved with narcotic uses,” states the affidavit by Officer Jaron Ince. “In an effort to locate the missing items and the fact that there could possibly be narcotics located in the garage, I asked Patricia for consent to search the garage.”
Schrader’s mother, who apparently owned or rented the home and lived on site, provided consent for the officer to search the garage where Schrader had been living and storing her property, and the officer found methamphetamine there, according to the affidavit.
Schrader was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond within 24 hours, according to jail records. She was later accused of stealing a firearm from a woman on Jan. 3 and illegally possessing the weapon that day.
Schrader has a pretrial hearing before 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr. on Oct. 5. Her pending charges carry enhanced penalties due to her criminal history.
Criminal history
Schrader has pleaded guilty or been convicted of misdemeanors including driving while intoxicated, failure to appear in court, causing a vehicle crash involving more than $200 in damage and failing to exchange information with the other driver; and two counts of theft.
Schrader received three years probation in 2010 after she pleaded guilty to stealing a diamond ring, gold necklace, gold earrings and a bottle of Abercrombie and Fitch cologne from a woman — a felony. She received five years of probation in 2009 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, another felony. Schrader was sentenced to 270 days in state jail for violating these probation agreements; she had drank alcohol, failed to report to her probation officer 19 times, failed to pay $2,390.56 in various fines and fees, failed to provide a valid address to the probation office, committed the offense of public intoxication, and failed to perform community services hours and submit to drug tests, according to court records.
That wasn’t her first time violating probation. She had been afforded the chance to serve probation and avoid a felony conviction on a meth-dealing charge in 2002 but later admitted to violating the agreement. She was convicted and was in prison from March 2005 to January 2009, according to court records.
