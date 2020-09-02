Following an investigation that found he discharged a firearm at the home of his romantic rival, an Ingram man was fined in felony court, ordered to pay restitution, and sentenced to probation and 30 days in the county jail.
Joshua Leslie Cade, who received 10 years probation, fired a pistol at his rival’s home in eastern Kerrville last year after reportedly being taunted by the man via text messages, and after finding the man in bed with the woman who’d been dating both of them at the same time.
Pursuant to a plea agreement negotiated between 216th Assistant District Attorney John Hoover and defense attorney Harold Danford, Cade pleaded guilty in May before 216th District Albert D. Pattillo III, according to court records. Pattillo sentenced Cade on Aug. 27 and ordered him to pay a fine of $10,000, restitution of $9,764.89, and complete at least 600 hours of community service. Pattillo also sentenced Cade to 30 days in the county jail.
Cade was convicted of three felonies: two counts of deadly conduct by firearm discharge, and one count of evidence tampering.
Cade’s arrest, indictment, and subsequent guilty pleas followed an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department that began Jan. 28, 2019, when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Beech in the eastern part of the city. According to a police affidavit by Investigator James Machetta, officers spoke to several witnesses who reported hearing two strings of gunfire about 10 minutes apart. Witnesses also described a white Ford pickup, bearing some kind of business logo, leaving the area after the gunshots. Witnesses described about five gunshots with each pass of the vehicle. They also recalled hearing similar sounds of gunfire approximately two to three weeks prior.
On the street in front of a home in the 2900 block of Legion Drive, police found spent casings fired from a .40 caliber pistol and saw bullet holes in the residence’s wood fence. After the homeowner-victim arrived, officers interviewed him and got a look inside his home, where they found a bullet had gone through the instrument panel of a dryer and came to rest on the interior wall on the opposite side of the residence, among other damage. Nineteen bullet holes were found in the fence, and several rounds had impacted “several items” on the other side and on the residence’s rocked skirting, according to the affidavit.
The victim initially was reluctant to reveal who might wish ill upon him, but after officers reminded him of the children and families in the neighborhood, he admitted there was a man — Cade — who, around Christmastime a month prior, had discovered him in bed with a woman at her home. “words were exchanged” between the men, and the victim left, leaving Cade behind with the woman. The victim indicated he didn’t stick around because he didn’t want to get in trouble with the probation office. It wasn’t immediately clear what he was on probation for, but he does have a felony aggravated assault charge in Kerr County stemming from accusations he threatened a man with a baseball bat in April. He was put on probation in 2015 for threatening a Kerrville firefighter with a knife as the firefighter was in uniform and executing his official duties, according to court records.
The victim told Machetta he didn’t know she’d been dating both men at once. Since that incident, he’d exchanged text messages with Cade, some of which, he admitted, were out of line and occasionally of a threatening nature. He sometimes would taunt Cade, he told Machetta, and had recently sent a Facebook message to the woman a few days prior telling her he’d be interested in seeing her again.
Later, during a telephone call with Machetta, Cade initially denied his involvement, and then denied it again during an in-person interview at the police station, according to the affidavit. He also denied ever owning a .40 caliber firearm.
Officer K. Goodnight searched the truck with Cade’s permission and informed Machetta that he’d found a .40 caliber spent shell casing in the side front door pocket. Machetta again asked Cade whether anyone had discharged a weapon inside the truck and Cade denied anyone had.
Goodnight found three more .40 casings and a live round elsewhere in the truck. Machetta told Cade of the casings and live round found, whereupon Cade “could not provide an explanation as to their origin,” states the affidavit.
Cade eventually pleaded guilty to felony evidence tampering, having hidden magnetic signs, or a firearm, or shell casings from police, according to an indictment. The signs were on his truck at the time of the drive-by shooting, and he’d reportedly removed them to avoid being caught.
