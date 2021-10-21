Austin resident Jim Dougherty set a world record during the Highland Games at the recent Kerr County Celtic Festival in Ingram.
Dougherty set the record in the light hammer throw, in the category of men 60 and older, with a distance of 97 feet and 3 inches, said festival organizer Martin Burniston and Highland Games organizer Marcelo Derousseau.
The previous record holder in that category was John Jans, who threw 93 feet and 2 inches in 2019 at the Great American Irish Fest in Ontario, Canada, according to Scottish Masters Athletics International (SMAI).
Michael Dickens, executive director of the SMAI, confirmed Dougherty’s record-setting throw on Oct. 19 and said the organization’s online database of world records would be updated soon.
The SMAI is the exclusive sanctioning authority and host for the Masters World Championships for the traditional Scottish Highland Games athletic competitions called the “Heavy Events,” which include stone puts, weight throws, hammer throws, caber toss, sheaf toss and similar traditional feats of strength, according to SMAI’s website.
Having just turned 60, Dougherty is in the age category that calls for a 12-pound hammer.
Dougherty, who does accounting work for the University of Texas, began participating in Highland Games across the world starting at age 50. He said he took up the games after he realized he hurt his knees and couldn’t run for exercise anymore.
As a participant in Highland Games, he’s expected to complete each event of the competition — from shot put to caber toss and sheaf toss. As a competition wears on, it can be exhausting, he said.
“I’m cramping toward the end, so I’m drinking pickle juice or eating mustard, and for the next few days, you’re not doing much,” Dougherty said.
In addition to giving him an incentive to eat right and stay fit, Highland Games are a great way to meet “some of the best people” and enjoy some great camaraderie, he said.
It’s also great for enhancing a man’s masculinity — something he didn’t get with running or softball, Dougherty said.
“We have been doing the Highland Games at Stonehenge II for several years now, and we have at least one world record set every year,” Derousseau said. “It’s not only great for the athlete, but it draws attention to the sport in general, and this event in particular. These are true athletes, and we always love for people to come out and see what we do or even give it a try themselves.”
When Dougherty starts thinking about hanging up his kilt once his knees can’t take it anymore, he recalls the guys he’s seen participating in Highland Games with artificial knees.
“They were doing pretty darn good,” Dougherty said.
So he’ll keep going until his doctor advises otherwise, he said.
Doing such intense physical work does have a way of putting one in touch with one’s mortality, especially as one gets older, he said.
“Don’t let yourself get old,” Dougherty said. “I think that’s part of it. All this other stuff, making a world record or something like that, that’s icing on the cake, but it’s not needed. Somebody will come along next year, and a year after, and shatter any record I set this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.