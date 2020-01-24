During halftime on Friday, Coach Brian Young and his coaching staff informed their Tivy boys they were changing their defense.
They had to try something different. In the first half, Kennedy seemingly couldn’t miss from beyond the arc, draining nine 3-pointers. The Antlers also didn’t have an answer for Rockets’ guards, Cliff Lopez and Joseph Gonzales, who had 22 and 12 first-half points, respectively. The Rockets couldn’t stop Tivy from scoring, either, so the Antlers held a four-point lead at halftime. Still, Young and his staff knew the Antlers were in peril of losing at home if the Rockets continued their pace
So, they hatched a plan: They were going to trap Lopez and Gonzales every time they touched the ball. There was just one problem: The Antlers had never practiced that defense before. Young, though, trusted his players to execute the defensive adjustments. Then again, he didn’t have much of a choice.
“They are smart kids — I’ve got a really intelligent team,” Young said. “We just told (our players), ‘This is what we are going to do and it can’t be any worse than what we did the first half.’”
It was much, much better. Tivy’s new defense bamboozled Kennedy. The Antlers didn’t held Lopez and Gonzales to a combined three points in the second half and began the third quarter with 14 unanswered points to cruise to a 79-66 win over the Rockets on Friday to remain in third place in the District 26-5A standings.
“The adjustment threw the other team other off,” Brian Young said. “We did what we had to do to seal a district I am never going to complain about a district win. I don’t think we played our best basketball, but I don’t want to take away anything from our opponent, either. … They shot heck out of the basket ball. You have to commend them for that.”
The Antlers (19-9, 8-2) also weren’t too shabby offensively on Friday night, either. Senior Jackson Young was brilliant, scoring a game-high 27 points and dishing seven assists. Tivy forwards, Abraham Viera (23 points) and Jackson Johnston (16), savaged Kennedy in the post. They took turns catching the ball in the high post, forcing Kennedy’s 2-3 zone to collapse before they dumped the ball to the other in the low post.
And when the Rockets struggled to score in the third quarter, those players helped Tivy gain separation. Johnston opened the second half with a layup. Jackson Young intercepted a pass to score another layup. And then Johnston caught the ball in the high post and lobbed an assist to Viera to give the Antlers a 49-39 advantage, their first double-digit lead of the game. The Antlers continued to roll from there.
The Antlers, though, will have to keep making adjustments as they progress through their schedule. Next Friday they travel to Wagner, the leader in the district standings. But the reality is that every game in District 26-5A is a challenge. So far, the Antlers have been able to prosper because they execute their coaches’ game plan, because they are “an intelligent team.”
“We are definitely happy with the W,” Brian Young said. “In this district, you want to take every win you can get. The match-ups are different. … You have to be really mentally flexible to be able to make the adjustments that have to be made as team to win.”
