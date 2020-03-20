The country’s southern border will close to all non-essential travel and trade in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Trump administration announced Friday morning.
The policy takes effect at midnight Friday.
“Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and ensure the commerce that support our economy continues to keep flowing,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a morning press conference in Washington D.C.
The policy was a binational effort, Pompeo said, and the policy will be reviewed in 30 days.
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said essential travel includes crossing the border for medical or educational travel, emergency response and “lawful cross-border trade.”
The United States and Canada agreed to the same measures earlier this week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.