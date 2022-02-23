A strong arctic cold front has moved through the area.  Temperatures will be 40 to 50 degrees colder on Wednesday with clouds and an opportunity for light wintry precipitation.

Hill Country residents can expect temperatures to remain in the 30's most of the day. A few locations may drop into the upper 20's and remain below freezing Wednesday.

Light precipitation in the form of rain or freezing rain will be possible.  Pre-dawn temperatures in the 40's will drop into the lower and middle 30's which could result in some patchy ice on roadways.

North-northeast winds average 15 to 25 mph Wednesday producing wind chill values in the teens and 20's.

Light rain and freezing rain is more likely Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20's to lower 30's.  Ice development is possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

