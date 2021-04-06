The Center Point Lady Pirates avenged an earlier loss to San Saba, defeating the Lady Armadillos at home, 10-3, Tuesday night.
Center Point Coach Kenny King has a special team this year, running their record to 10-3 overall.
The game went seven innings, but Center Point scored nine of their ten runs in the first three innings of play.
It was three up and three down to start things off in the top of the first inning.
Kaylee Blackledge struck out the first three batters for San Saba.
Blackledge would also be the first runner to score for the Lady Pirates, scoring after tagging up, off a ground out by Karleopy Grano-Serrano.
This put the Lady Pirates on top, 1-0, in the bottom of the first inning.
Victoria Beckerson stole home plate, scoring the second and final run of the first inning, making it 2-0, Lady Pirates.
In the second inning, Center Point poured on three more runs.
Celeste Cervantes, Destiny Johnson and Blackledge were credited with runs scored, extending the lead to 5-0.
After another three up and three down inning for San Saba, Center Point would score four additional runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Stephanie Lopez, Tania Duran, Johnson and Blackledge accounted for all runs scored in the third inning.
Natalie Whitworth would account for the final Lady Pirate run in the bottom of the sixth inning, making it 10-3, Lady Pirates, after San Saba scored late in the game.
"It was a good team effort and nice to get one against them after the first time around," Coach Kenny King said. "Good job at the plate, we put the ball in play and took advantage of walks and hit batters."
King was proud of Blackledge, who had 17 strikeouts on the night.
"Kaylee continued her dominance in the circle and we made plays behind her when we were given the chance." King commented.
UP NEXT
Center Point travels to Harper for a road game, Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SNB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|CNTR
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|X
|10
|1
|2
