McKenna Gelsone is the first to admit that Ingram Tom Moore High School's volleyball team is a little bit fatigued.
On Saturday, after traveling more than two hours to Canyon Lake — near New Braunfels — the Warriors returned home to play host to Carrizo Springs. The visiting Lady Cats are currently ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll and were unbeaten coming into the match against Ingram.
Ingram, ranked seventh in the 3A state poll, dispatched the Lady Cats in three straight to move to 12-0 on the season.
"I guess we're all tired," Gelsone said.
Despite travel and back-to-back matches the Warriors didn't seem to be too bothered by the defensive-minded Lady Cats. Even during the third set, where Ingram trailed for much of the way, Gelsone said there was confidence that the team would pull things together.
"Honestly, we come out here and do our jobs," Gelsone said. "We get things done."
That was particularly evident when Karli Bonham stepped up to the service line with the Warriors trailing 15-12 in the third set.
During that stretch, Bonman served up one blistering serve after another, scoring one on an ace, and the combination of Gelsone setting senior middle blocker Anna Crittenden proved to be too much. The Warriors took the lead and scored eight consecutive points before the Lady Cats were able to get a sideout — trailing 19-15.
"We did some good things at times," Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said. "You see as a coach a little fatigue set in, but for the most part we did a lot of good things."
In that third set, Crittenden had seven kills on 12 attacks. Bonam had three kills, including the final point that sealed the match. Gelsone had eight setting assists in the set.
If anything, the tenacity of Carrizo Springs' defense kept them in the match. The Lady Cats were able to stay in the third set by digging out 26 attempts against the Warriors, who hit .323 in the set.
(0) comments
