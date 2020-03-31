Peterson Health announced that Kerr County has its first case of coronavirus.
In a news release, Peterson Regional Medical Center said the individual, who is a resident of Kerr County, was admitted to the hospital, and then discharged to self-isolate pending results. Those results came back positive. At this time, this appears to be a case of direct contact due to travel history and not community acquired.
Peterson Health is working in concert with the Texas Department of State Health Services to diligently identify anyone who has come into close contact to the confirmed individual.
“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Kerr County at PRMC, Peterson Health has been preparing and anticipating a confirmed case at any given time," said Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson. "We have worked closely with the CDC, TDSHS, and our local healthcare partners since learning of the virus outbreak across the globe. Peterson Health jumped into preparation mode and joined our experienced healthcare partners to include city, county, school district and other pertinent stakeholders in order to formulate a seamless plan of attack. Together, we are all taking the appropriate steps to ensure that our employees and community are safe and well.”
At least three employees of The Kerrville Daily Times were exposed to a positive person from Houston on March 16-17, but one test has come back negative. No Daily Times employee is showing symptoms.
We are so blessed with the character and fore sight of our leaders and health care providers. Thank you to all on the front lines fighting the spread and reporting the situation! #KDT #PetersonHealth #CityofKerrville #KerrCounty
