If there’s one thing we’ve heard a lot about when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic is that it’s particularly bad for older people but in Texas, the virus has been particularly effective at sickening those aged 40-59.
In fact, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services counts 37% of the infections in that age range. Add in those 20-39 years old and you have another 33% infected.
The but, however, this virus is particularly deadly for elderly people, especially those over the age of 80. In preliminary data from the DSHS, 42% of the deaths investigated by the state have been those 80 and older, but that age group accounts for 6.1% of the infections.
About 80% of the deaths in Texas are those 65 and older. In Kerr County, those over the age of 65 accounts for about 28% of the population, according to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. Those 65-74 are the largest group in the county at 14.3%.
It’s one of the reasons why Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and Mayor Bill Blackburn have both taken to wearing masks more regularly. Kelly wears them at the county commissioners’ meetings.
“As you can see I’m wearing a mask today,” Kelly said at an April 9 community update meeting at Kerrville City Hall. “I’m in a vulnerable group as everyone knows.”
The outbreak among younger people demonstrates that no group is immune to the virus.
“Young people are equally at risk of becoming infected and spreading [the coronavirus] to others who then become infected,” said Denis Nash, a professor of epidemiology at The City University of New York School of Public Health.
The percentages of coronavirus cases appear high partly because health departments are reporting based on age groups that cover wide spans of years, he added.
New York City, for example, has 3.5 million people in the 18-44 age range, Nash said, and 700,000 people in the 65-74 age range. Since the “young” age group constitutes a large segment of the city’s population, it is logical that the numbers of those testing positive for COVID-19 are high. In other words, the numbers make sense once a calibration for population size is done.
“This just means everybody in every age group has the same rate of infection,” said Adolfo García-Sastre, director of Mount Sinai’s Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute in New York.
But fewer 20- and 30-somethings are likely being diagnosed, García-Sastre said, since most of them have milder symptoms compared with older patients and can often recover at home. New York health care providers have been limiting coronavirus testing to individuals who are experiencing the most severe symptoms and need hospitalization.
The more important statistics to consider, Nash said, are whether young people are being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. And those numbers are much less stark.
The death toll is similar to other places. In hard-hit New York City, 72% of the city’s deaths have been those over the age of 65, and most had underlying conditions.
In North Carolina, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, people ages 25 to 49 account for the highest portion (42%) of reported cases in the state, data show. However, in that state, the deaths are mostly those over the age of 65 — 80%, according to the newspaper.
In Allentown, Pennsylvania, which has been hard hit by the virus with 800 cases, The Morning Call newspaper found that residents older than 70 also account for a small share of positive cases. Kistler suspects they are also getting tested at lower rates because they don’t want to leave home unless they have to. The vast majority of residents who have tested positive, she said, are between the ages of 21 and 60.
In a March 30 article in the health care website STAT news, researchers found the chance that a COVID-19 patient would develop symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization, especially for respiratory support, also rose sharply with age. In patients 80 and older, 18.4% did. While 12% of people in their 60s required hospitalization, 3.4% of 30-somethings and 1.1% of 20-somethings did. The sharpest difference came in late middle age: 4.3% of people 40 to 49 with COVID-19 required hospitalization, while 8.2% of 50-somethings did.
“Older people are not as good at reacting to microorganisms they haven’t encountered before,” physician and immunobiologist Janko Nikolich-Zugich of the University of Arizona College of Medicine told STAT. He calls it “the twilight of immunity.”
For some public health officials that means keeping a close eye on senior citizens.
