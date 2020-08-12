After months of speculation and secrecy, the city of Kerrville will finally announce that an aviation and aerospace company will set up shop here in the coming months.
The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cailloux Theater. The event is not open to the general public but will be livestreamed on the city of Kerrville’s website and broadcast live on Spectrum Ch. 2.
It’s the culmination of nearly a year of work, something Kerr Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gil Salinas said is hard to do, because many of these projects can take up to five years.
While still closed lipped about the project, Salinas provided some insight into the company that will be moving to Kerrville during an appearance on Wednesday’s KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times’ morning weekday webcast.
On Tuesday, the City Council received a briefing about the project during its 4 p.m. executive session.
Salinas described the company as one based in the midwest and one that will employ about 100 people, including some almost immediately.
“There are a lot of opportunities there,” Salinas said. “It’s a company in the aviation, aerospace sector with an opportunity to get into the space sector as well down the road. That’s what gets me excited.”
During the announcement Mayor Bill Blackburn, the City Council, the city of Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. board and the KEDC board will be on hand for the announcement. Kerr County officials and two state officials will be present for the announcement, including Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez, who was in Kerrville before the start of the coronavirus pandemic to help with the negotiations, according to Salinas.
“(Alvarez) did an outstanding job to pitch Kerrville to the prospect,” Salinas said. “He had a face-to-face meeting with the company.”
Salinas said the company could be operational in Kerrville in nine months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.