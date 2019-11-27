The city of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a first reading next Thursday afternoon about a proposal to build 510 homes in a development named Vintage Heights just south of the Riverhill area along the east side of Medina Highway.
THE BIG PICTURE
The commission is being asked to change the zoning to a medium density residential development that will feature some lot sizes as small as 5,400-square feet. Other lots, however, will range from 8,000-square feet to nearly 20,000-square feet. City staff says the plan is a significant opportunity for the city, aligning with the city’s need for workforce housing. While the builder has not been identified, the plans have been submitted by Wellborn Engineering.
WHEN IS THE MEETING
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the City Council Chambers, 701 Main Street. The public hearing on this matter is first on the agenda.
LOCATION, LOCATION
The project will sit on more than 200 acres, just east of Medina Highway, and just south of Riverhill Boulevard. The new project will feature streets named for wine varietals: Chardonnay, Zinfandel, etc. While the scale of the project represents one of the largest recent developments in city history, the maps provided to the city show open space throughout the project.
It will also likely add a new major intersection to the city with the entrance slated to be on a new street called Vintage Heights Avenue that will allow access to the development.
CHANGE OF DIRECTION
Since the land was zoned for large single family home estates, those on large lot sizes, but city planners mapped out these reasons for the changes:
The application represents a new and important opportunity for the community that deserves due consideration and was not known or anticipated at the time of adoption of the plan.
Decisions were made in developing the Comprehensive Plan that were based on incorrect information.
New information not available during preparation of the Comprehensive Plan has arisen or been developed.
Conditions upon which the Comprehensive Plan was based have changed so as to warrant consideration of the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.