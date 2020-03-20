The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library moved to have only digital services for the foreseeable future. The decision was made Friday by city staff.
“Decisions like these do not come easy, as it means a temporary loss of access to the in-person services the library is known for providing to so many in our community, but resources are always available via our many digital services,” reads a press release. “This measure is being taken to protect the public, staff and volunteers who utilize the library every day.”
At BHMLibrary.org, where members of the community can register or renew a library card, there are e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines and more available. There is also information and digital access at kerrvilletx.gov/1171/Digital-Content.
For those who need assistance using digital resources, library staff will be available over the phone Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 830-258-1274 or via email at library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov.
The library is extending loan periods during the coronavirus outbreak, so patrons do not need to return currently checked out library materials until the library is back in full operation. There will be no fines accrued.
Materials on hold will remain on hold and continue to be on hold when the library resumes in-person services.
As the physical library is closed, all activities at the library are also canceled.
