FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie waits for the time out during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, in Lubbock, Texas. In a move announced Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, former Texas Tech quarterback and assistant coach Cumbie is returning to the Red Raiders as their new offensive coordinator after the last seven seasons on TCU's staff. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)