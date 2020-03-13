Before he stepped into the batter's box on Thursday, Coleson Abel peered into the stands of Tivy's baseball stadium and smiled.
"Man, there's a good crowd here tonight," the junior left-handed pitcher said.
Abel's teammate, catcher Travis White, acknowledged the Antlers knew their season was in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's why they were trying to appreciate every moment each game.
Their season hasn't been canceled, but it's going to be some time before they -- or any other local team -- play in front of any crowd. The UIL said in a press release that it will suspend athletic competitions from March 16 through March 29. TAPPS announced it will suspend its events until April 12.
"We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy," UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. "We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. ” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
Schools, though, can still hold practices at their own discretion. Tivy athletic director David Jones confirmed Tivy's teams still plan on practicing during the suspension.
"It's a very unfortunate situation for our staff, kids, parents and community," Jones said. "However, the health and well being of individuals will always be our focus."
Schreiner's spring sports suspended indefinitely
Schreiner athletic director Bill Raleigh also confirmed Schreiner spring sports has been suspended indefinitely.
"After Spring Break this week, it will be reevaluated to see if the spring seasons will be continued or canceled," Raleigh wrote in an email.
