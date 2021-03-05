Logan Burley went 2-for-3 at the plate, but Central Catholic had the hot bats Friday night, defeating Center Point, 16-3.
Burley was the only player to have more than one hit for the Pirates.
Clay Vincent, Nick Zuercher, Joseph Fuentes, Derrick Dominguez and Fernando Rivera each got on base with one hit apiece. Zuercher, Dominguez and Rivera accounted for the three runs scored by the Pirates.
On the mound, Clay Vincent threw 80 pitches and struck out four hitters.
Ashton Kettinger was responsible for 28 strikes and struck out one batter for Center Point.
