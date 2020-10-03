Chris Rodriguez rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Jose Herrera caught two touchdowns passes to help lead the Comfort Bobcats to an impressive 34-20 victory on Friday night against visiting Hondo.
The Bobcats are now off to one of their best starts in school history at 6-0, and Comfort was facing a previously unbeaten Hondo team coming into the game.
The Owls gave the Bobcats all they could handle early on, but big plays and a stifling defense sparked Comfort after an early 10-0 deficit.
Rodriguez carried the way for the Bobcats with 26 rushing attempts, but it was his punishing 28-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in the game that sealed the win for Comfort.
“He’s one of the best backs in the state,” Comfort coach Brandon Easterly said of Rodriguez’s performance. “I mean he works so hard. I didn’t even realize he had that many yards or carries.”
Comfort’s balance also shined on Friday with quarterback Oscar Falcon hitting Herrera six times, including the two touchdowns. One of the biggest moments was when Falcon hit Herrera on a 4th-and-2 for a 6-yard gain that kept Comfort’s final scoring drive alive.
Herrera finished the night with 136 yards of receiving, including a 57-yard touchdown catch, 49 rushing yards and a critical interception.
“We call him the human highlight reel,” Easterly said of Herrera’s efforts.
Quarterback Oscar Falcon didn’t have the kind of night like he had last week, but he was solid with a 6-of-15 passing night with 136 yards. The Bobcats rolled up 432 yards of offense and dominated the possessions by 66 plays to Hondo’s 51 offensive snaps.
The defense was also superb and in the first half the Bobcats limited the Owls to 107 total yards, including just 17 on the ground.
In the second half, Hondo reverted to a hurry-up offense in an attempt to wear down the Comfort defense, but that worked on just one drive.
The Bobcats came through on big plays and then helped finish the game when a host of defenders sacked Hondo quarterback Brandon Garcia, who then fumbled. The ball was picked up by defensive tackle Lucas Perez, who returned the ball 17 yards to the Hondo 15-yard line.
Comfort’s defense limited the Owls to 132 rushing yards on 37 carries — 3.5 yards per carry. They intercepted Hondo twice and sacked Garcia three other times.
