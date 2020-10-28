Skies clear out across the area Wednesday with gusty winds continuing.
Daytime highs remain tricky with most areas topping out between 55 and 60 degrees late this afternoon.
Winds continue out of the north-northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible for the remainder of the day.
Humidity values drop off considerably with minimum afternoon values between 30 and 40 percent later today.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight.
It remains cold with low temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30's.
Winds continue at 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Another dry cold front tracks across the area Thursday morning.
This brings just gusty winds and cool daytime highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
Winds become north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Dry weather conditions are in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
