Basketball season ended over a month ago for all of our Hill Country high school teams, but there’s one more game on the horizon.
The Fifth Annual All-Star Basketball Classic, sponsored by Chicken Express, will take place Saturday, April 17, in Fredericksburg.
The event will feature all-stars from boys and girls teams across the Hill Country and athletes chosen from 30 high schools across the area.
Proceeds from the event will raise funds for scholarships to senior players. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to each team’s MVP and two 3-point contest winners.
Tivy will be sending three athletes to the All-Star Classic, including Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, Cassidy Harmon and Ashlynn Way.
Hebert-Dwyer, Falcon and Herrera will be members of the South Team for the Boy’s All-Star squad. Harmon and Way will represent the South on the Girl’s All-Star team.
Comfort will be sending two athletes to the classic, including Oscar Falcon and Jose Herrera.
The girls game starts at 1 p.m. followed by the boys game shortly thereafter at Fredericksburg High School.
