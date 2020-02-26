MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.
Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday's shooting.
"It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation," he told reporters.
WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports.
Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told the AP that there was an "active situation" but didn't have any further details.
There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.
The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding.
