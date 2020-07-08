Jack Clayton DuRocher
July 1948 - July 2020
Jack Clayton DuRocher, 71, left this world for his heavenly home on July 3, 2020. He was born July 27, 1948 in Stillwater, Minnesota, to Ruby and F. Clayton DuRocher, both deceased. He is also pre-deceased by an infant son. Jack is survived by his loving spouse, Samuel J. Zimmerli, his sister Ione Lorch (Ted) and daughters Joy Irwin (Kyle) of Crystal Lake, Illinois and Jennifer Berg (Jeff) of Minneapolis, Minnesota and grandchildren Eden, Ben, and Eli Irwin.
Jack loved music all of his life and graduated with his B.A. in music from the University of Minnesota. He taught high school band in Minot, North Dakota and Houston, Minnesota. He also directed church choirs and handbells in many of the places where he lived. An accomplished bassoonist, Jack played with symphonies in Canada and Minot. He played with The Symphony of the Hills in Kerrville for eight years before retiring for health reasons in 2018.
Jack was a lifelong Christian and a faithful member of the Chancel Choir of First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville where he will be dearly missed for his dry wit and humorous quips. (And he was a pitch-perfect bass!)
His family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Peterson Regional Medical Center and of Peterson Hospice for their tender care.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville or The Symphony of the Hills, Kerrville.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
