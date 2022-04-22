The one weather ingredient that remains consistent this weekend is the probability for gusty winds to continue throughout the weekend.
A low-pressure system and cold front will bring storm opportunities across the Hill Country, especially from Sunday afternoon into Monday.
WINDY AND HUMID SATURDAY
Clouds start the day off Saturday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible before noon, mainly west of Kerrville. Skies remain cloudy early in the day with some breaks possible by the afternoon hours.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s. South winds will average 20 to 30 mph throughout the day.
Daytime heating could promote a low chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
WINDY SATURDAY NIGHT
Windy weather conditions persist Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.
A few areas of drizzle and light showers are possible. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60s for most locations.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible during the day.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s.
South-southeast winds continue at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
A few storms could develop later in the day. There is a risk that they could produce some hail and strong wind gusts as a cold front approaches from the north.
SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday night through Monday morning. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side.
Hail and gusty winds are the main severe weather hazards if storms affect your area.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60s.
Southeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
RAINY MONDAY?
Cloudy skies are expected Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the main severe weather hazards. Locally heavy rainfall may also occur.
COOLER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Drier air spreads across the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s each night.
