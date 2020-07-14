For one candidate, the road ends in the race to succeed W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer as Kerr County Sheriff.
The runoff today marks the end of a nearly two-year race for Elias Garcia and Larry Leitha to become the county’s next sheriff, and the
race is expected to be tight. Just how tight? Well, both men are confident that they will win, but neither is making a prediction on outcome.
Rewind back to March 3, and it was Leitha who had momentum until late in the night when Garcia surged ahead by 44 votes to claim the primary election against Leitha and three other candidates.
Whoever is determined to be the winner later tonight still faces a general election battle against Libertarian Warren Funk, but the primary challenge has been its own journey, including a delay thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated for May, the election was pushed back out of concerns over the virus only to be held during the worst part of the virus’ march through Texas.
Still, both Leitha and Garcia have campaigned tirelessly, including over the last two weeks at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, where 4,400 Republican voters showed up to cast their ballots. In the March primary, more than 5,900 cast their ballots, and that helped Leitha build an early lead. Garcia’s surge came late into that night, and the wildcard remains how many voters will show up today at the polls.
“It was nice to be out at the ag barn and to answer people’s questions, who are on the fence,” Garcia said.
“I feel really comfortable,” Leitha said. “We had a really good two weeks of early voting. We’ve had a lot of support, and we’re really looking forward to (today).”
The race between the two men has been defined by the rapidly changing landscape that has suddenly engulfed the country, including protests against policing that gripped much of the country in June in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Coronavirus is also something both men have said has become a central focus of the job, because of potential impact on the county’s jail.
In final pitches to voters on KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times weekday webcast, Garcia said voters should consider him because of his long experience in the sheriff’s office, where he’s currently a sergeant and public information officer, while Leitha, who retired after a long career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, argued his experience makes him the most qualified.
“If I should get this, I look forward to going down the road to success, and I promise you I will uphold Christian and moral values,” Garcia said. “I will provide the highest quality of public safety to our community, taking care of our county, our great state and our United States Constitution.”
“I’m a 31-year proven veteran,” Leitha said. “I’ve had an extremely good career. I’ve been real fortunate in my career. My integrity, my honesty and my work ethic are priceless. Obviously, look at my endorsements and I really think I can continue to keep Kerr County a safe place to live, and pick up where Rusty leaves and moves forward.”
No matter, the Republican voters will make their final decision today on who will represent the GOP in November.
(1) comment
gene here. yes, vote libertarian. then we can totally defund the police and use the money to hire private forces, maybe the fire e department too. that always worked really well.
