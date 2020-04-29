Not all of the details are finalized but Ingram Tom Moore High School is going to have a graduation ceremony on May 23.
The Ingram Independent School District said they are still working out the details, but said it will include social distancing practices. Where it will be held or how it will be conducted — both still in the planning stages.
What to do about high school graduations has been a perplexing one for school districts across the country as they scramble to work within social distancing guidelines that are expected to last through the end of the month. In addition, schools have been closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on that Saturday, which is Memorial Day Weekend. Whatever, the district finalizes it marks the first Kerr County school to say definitively that it will be holding a graduation. Tivy and Center Point are still working out plans for graduations.
Ingram also announced that it will host a parade to celebrate the promotion for its eighth grade students at 6 p.m. on May 20. That parade will start at the Ingram Tom Moore High School theater and then make its way to the middle school. Just exactly how that will work is also being determined.
