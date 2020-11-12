UPDATE: 2:28 P.M. 11/12/20: According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, the investigator assigned to the case was able to get in contact with the children’s mother in Harris County. She eventually admitted the children were with her. The children were taken into custody by authorities in Harris County shortly after noon today.
A brother and sister who were in foster care in San Antonio are on the run with a third sibling they had met up with in Kerrville on a visit coordinated by Child Protective Services, according to police.
On Nov. 3, a CPS case worker with the two San Antonio fosterlings in custody had picked up the third sibling from foster care at K-Star, and the group went to Louise Hays Park, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“After a short period of time, the three children eluded the case worker and left the area,” Lamb said in a Nov. 12 email. “A search was conducted and they were not located.”
Police entered descriptions of the children into the TCIC/NCIC database, and the children are considered runaways, Lamb said.
The children are:
Kodi Runyan, born Aug. 11, 2008, who was in foster care in San Antonio.
Payton Runyan, born Sept. 10, 2006, who was in foster care in San Antonio.
Paige Runyan, born Sept. 10, 2006, who was in K-Star foster care. Payton and Paige are twins.
