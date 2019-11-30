Schreiner University President Charles McCormick will teach a class starting Sunday at Kerrville’s St. Peter’s Episcopal about the wise men who visited Jesus upon his birth.
The first class will be at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. There will be classes on Dec. 8 and 15. The church is located at 320 Peter St.
The Rev. Bert Baetz said McCormick has a long interest in the Magi, or wise men, who traveled from the east to be in Bethlehem.
Although they only occupy a few passages of scripture, their cultural impact is vast. Marco Polo writes about his visit to their graves, the Medicis of Florence cast themselves in local performances as the Magi, and poets, artists and musicians have made these three the centerpieces of their work.
McCormick will explore the history, legend and representation of these wise men in their many contexts.
