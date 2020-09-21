After having lived in this city for the past 43 years, most of it having subscribed to the KDT, except for two years of unmitigated right wing bias, we know the frequent flyer letter writers and keep track of them.
Prepper Stephen Lehman is one such prolific letter writer, and the poison he spreads is through his letters and prepper meetings. You just published the second of his disgusting letters in less than three weeks. He is one that has caused us to cancel our subscriptions in the past because he was not closely monitored for his 30-day limit.
Please pay close attention to the 30-day limit.
Peggy and Randy Simank, Kerrville
