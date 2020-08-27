Duane Kroeker will be the first to admit that he can’t wait for Friday night.
“We’re just so thrilled to be able to play,” said Kroeker, Ingram’s football coach and athletic director.
Like his coaching counterparts across the Hill Country and the nation, Kroeker watched helplessly as the spring season for Ingram’s athletes, including seniors in the class of 2020, came to a crashing halt. With plenty of trepidation, Texas is rolling out football on Friday night in Class 4-A and below, while the larger schools will start their seasons later next month.
“I can’t even sleep right now,” said third-year Comfort coach Brandon Easterly, who is returning the core of a team that finished 10-3 in 2019. “The kids are ready. The community is ready.”
Kroeker and his Ingram Warriors will feature 12 seniors, including Kam Carrington and Tim Leatherman, who are expected to rotate at quarterback. The Warriors are coming off a 3-7 season but expectations are high in Kroeker’s fourth season.
“We have senior leadership this year,” said Kroeker, who went 8-4 in 2019. “We have a lot of good participation this summer. We’ve had a high level of commitment.”
Ingram is on the road against Junction on Friday. Last year, Junction handed Ingram a 27-24 loss to start the season.
Easterly can say the same about his team, which made a surprise run into the regional semifinals last season. Comfort returns quarterback Oscar Falcon and multifaceted offensive threat Jose Herrera, who is listed as a receiver but is expected to play in multiple positions across the field.
Comfort hits the road on Friday night to face Brackett, which was 7-4 last season. The Bobcats return home to play host to Mason, which has won 90% of its games under coach Kade Burns, who has also led the Punchers to state titles in 2018 and 2011.
Those types of tests will help Easterly strengthen his team and his hybrid Wing-T offense.
The coaches acknowledge there are plenty of unknowns as they head in the 2020 season. At Center Point, veteran coach Bubba Walters has already had to deal with two cancellations on his schedule, leaving the team with openings on Sept. 4 and Sept. 25. Walters doesn’t expect to fill those holes.
Walters’ Pirates open the season at Rocksprings.
Harper will open the season at home with San Antonio Randolph and under the direction of first-year coach Chad Zenner, who takes over from Dusty Gibbs. The Longhorns finished 2-8 last season.
