A wide NOAA satellite image captured two main features across the country Wednesday.
Hurricane Sally sticks out prominently across the southeastern United States close to the time it made landfall Wednesday morning.
Further north and west, the milky and hazy appearance in the imagery indicates areas where wildfire smoke from California and the West Coast is located.
This hazy appearance shows up across most of the western half of the country.
It is also spreading across the Plains states and can also be observed across portions of New York, Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes Region.
This pattern will continue through Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.