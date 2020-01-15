Irene Annette Lindner Kaiser
June 17, 1937 -
January 10, 2020
Irene Annette Lindner Kaiser, age 82 years, of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with the Lord at 2:26 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020. Her daughter, Susan, was at her side.
Irene was born June 17, 1937, to Eddie and Frieda Lindner in Comfort, Texas. She graduated from Comfort School in 1955. She attended business school for a year and then married Harry Kaiser of Center Point on May 27, 1956. They lived in Comfort, Maine, San Antonio, Houston and, in 1973, they moved to Kerrville.
Irene went to work at the Kerrville Independent School District Tax Office as a Tax Collector. She retired from there after 37 years. It was the only job she ever had. She and Donna Jones worked together 30 years and have continued to remain friends. They took pride and joy helping their customers. In fact, customers wrote of them to the local paper regarding their “appreciation for their consistent and superior service” and “how they conducted themselves with genuine kindness and consideration.”
Irene was always gracious and compassionate. She was slow to anger, and she was rich in love and kindness. She was loved by everyone who met her and she can only be described by kind and beautiful words.
Irene loved reading. She always had magazines and books with her that she was reading on. She fed the birds on her back porch, and she loved to sit and watch them. Her favorites were the hummingbirds and redbirds. She also loved her cats.
Her greatest joy was her great-grandchildren and her greatest accomplishment was her children.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Frieda Lindner; her husband, Harry Kaiser; her son, Steven Kaiser; and her brothers, Milton Lindner and Francis “Mike” Lindner.
Irene is survived by her brother, Stanley Lindner; her children, Susan Kaiser and Lori Henderson and husband, Mike; her grandchildren, Eric Henderson and wife, Kelly, Justin Henderson, Harli Henderson, Callie Roberson and husband, Brad, and Kyle Kaiser and wife, Leesha; great-grandchildren, Piper and Tinsley Roberson and Kellan Kaiser.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Magee officiating.
The family of Irene Kaiser wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Peterson Emergency Department and Hospital for their expert and compassionate care. They would also like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Peterson Hospice for the gentle love, care and support.
The family invites
you to send condolences
at www.grimesfuneral
chapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.